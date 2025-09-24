Off-road bike seized by police near school in Battle
A spokesperson for Sussex Police stated that following reports of youngster riding off-road motorbikes dangerously near Battle & Langton School, including riding on pavements, without helmets, and causing traffic disruption, PCSO Kemp located the group on Uckham Lane.
Two of the bikes fled from the officer, and as no one claimed ownership of the remaining bike, it was seized, the force added.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “These vehicles are not toys. When used irresponsibly, they can cause serious harm and lead to police intervention, including seizure and prosecution. They pose significant dangers to both riders and the public.
"We will be following up with home visits to speak directly with the parents or guardians of those involved. It’s vital that families understand the risks and responsibilities associated with off-road bike use, especially when it involves young people.
"Thank you to the resident who reported this, your call made a difference.”