Off-road e-bike stolen from van in Bognor Regis

By Matt Pole
Published 21st Dec 2024, 14:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sussex Police are appealing for information after an off-road e-bike was stolen from a van in Bognor Regis.

Police said the e-bike was taken from Durlston Drive in the early hours of Tuesday, Decemeber 17.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “In the early hours of Tuesday 17 December, a van was broken into on Durlston Drive, Bognor Regis and an off-road e-bike was stolen.

"We are trying to locate it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A van was broken into on Durlston Drive, Bognor Regis and an off-road e-bike was stolen. Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceA van was broken into on Durlston Drive, Bognor Regis and an off-road e-bike was stolen. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
A van was broken into on Durlston Drive, Bognor Regis and an off-road e-bike was stolen. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“If you have any information about the incident or recognise the bike in the image, please contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 593 of 17/12.”

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice