Off-road e-bike stolen from van in Bognor Regis

Sussex Police are appealing for information after an off-road e-bike was stolen from a van in Bognor Regis.

Police said the e-bike was taken from Durlston Drive in the early hours of Tuesday, Decemeber 17.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “In the early hours of Tuesday 17 December, a van was broken into on Durlston Drive, Bognor Regis and an off-road e-bike was stolen.

"We are trying to locate it.

A van was broken into on Durlston Drive, Bognor Regis and an off-road e-bike was stolen. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“If you have any information about the incident or recognise the bike in the image, please contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 593 of 17/12.”

