Office at Crawley Police station to shut for ‘essential work’ over two days

Crawley Police have announced that the front office at Crawley Police Station is set to close for a couple of days.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the office will shut for ‘essential work’ on Wednesday, March 5, and Thursday, March 6.

A message on their Facebook page said: “For bail signers, please make yourself known to staff by pressing the intercom button at the rear of the police station between 9am-5pm. For vehicle seizure release queries, please visit Horsham Police Station – Hurst Road, Horsham RH12 2DJ. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”

People can report crimes online at www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 999 in an emergency. To contact Crawley Police, call 101.