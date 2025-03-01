Office at Crawley Police station to shut for ‘essential work’ over two days

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 1st Mar 2025, 12:37 BST

Crawley Police have announced that the front office at Crawley Police Station is set to close for a couple of days.

Police said the office will shut for ‘essential work’ on Wednesday, March 5, and Thursday, March 6.

A message on their Facebook page said: “For bail signers, please make yourself known to staff by pressing the intercom button at the rear of the police station between 9am-5pm. For vehicle seizure release queries, please visit Horsham Police Station – Hurst Road, Horsham RH12 2DJ. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”

People can report crimes online at www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 999 in an emergency. To contact Crawley Police, call 101.

