Officers arrest 18 people across Wealden district during week of patrols

A total of 18 people were arrested across the Wealden district following a week of patrols by police.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including drink driving, assault and criminal damage.

The police spokesperson added: “Six drivers were arrested across Hailsham, Willingdon, Uckfield, Pevensey, Heathfield and Crowborough - two for drink driving, two for drug driving and two for failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

“We arrested an individual for criminal damage in Uckfield.

“Three people were arrested for assault in Pevensey Bay, Uckfield and East Hoathly.

“See or hear something we should be aware of? You can report to us 24/7.

“In the event of an emergency, always call 999.”