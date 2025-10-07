Officers arrest 18 people across Wealden district during week of patrols
A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including drink driving, assault and criminal damage.
The police spokesperson added: “Six drivers were arrested across Hailsham, Willingdon, Uckfield, Pevensey, Heathfield and Crowborough - two for drink driving, two for drug driving and two for failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
“We arrested an individual for criminal damage in Uckfield.
“Three people were arrested for assault in Pevensey Bay, Uckfield and East Hoathly.
