Officers look to identify rightful owner of bicycle following theft in Horsham town centre
The bike was recovered by police following a reported theft outside Poundstretcher, at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, August 13.
While Sussex Police have located the bike, they have not yet been able to trace its owner.
If you believe this is your bike, or you know who it belongs to, please contact Sussex Police quoting reference 47250160166:
- Call 101
- Report online: https://orlo.uk/zJhvo
You will need to provide proof of ownership, such as receipts, photos, or a detailed description, before the bike can be returned.
Thank you for your support in helping Sussex Police return this bike to its rightful owner.