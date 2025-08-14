Officers look to identify rightful owner of bicycle following theft in Horsham town centre

By Matt Pole
Published 14th Aug 2025, 17:49 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 17:55 BST
Officers are appealing for help to identify the rightful owner of a bicycle following a reported theft in Horsham town centre.

The bike was recovered by police following a reported theft outside Poundstretcher, at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, August 13.

While Sussex Police have located the bike, they have not yet been able to trace its owner.

If you believe this is your bike, or you know who it belongs to, please contact Sussex Police quoting reference 47250160166:

Officers are appealing for help to identify the rightful owner of this bicycle. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

You will need to provide proof of ownership, such as receipts, photos, or a detailed description, before the bike can be returned.

Thank you for your support in helping Sussex Police return this bike to its rightful owner.

