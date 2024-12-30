Officers make 27 arrests across Eastbourne as patrols continue in Sussex town
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Eastbourne Police have announced that officers made 27 arrests across Eastbourne last week.
Police revealed the figures in a Facebook post on Monday, December 30, saying that three arrests were made for drug driving, while nine people were arrested for assault and two people were arrested for theft from a shop.
Police said: “Other offences included criminal damage, theft from a motor vehicle and burglary with intent to steal.
“Patrols continue across the town, with your safety being our top priority. Please continue to report to us anything we may need to know. You can call us on 101 or report online 24/7. Always call 999 in an emergency.”