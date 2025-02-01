Officers seize two e-scooters and speak to cyclist after complaints, say Crawley Police

Crawley Police have announced that two e-scooters were seized after recent complaints.

A police spokesperson said on Facebook on Friday, January 31: “Following up from several complaints about the use of e-scooters being used within the pedestrian area of Crawley Town Centre, officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing seized two e-scooters and gave words of advice to a cyclist during Wednesday’s day of action (January 29).”

Police explained that the area is clearly signed with ‘no cycling’ and request that cyclists follow this rule.

The police spokesperson said: “The use of e-scooters in Sussex (like many places in the UK) is regulated under a framework set by local councils and national legislation. While private e-scooters are still illegal to use on public roads, paths, or pavements, there are ongoing trials in certain areas where rental e-scooters are permitted.”

Police said people can find out more about regulations at www.police.uk. People can find out more about electrically assisted pedal cycles (EAPC) at www.gov.uk.

Crawley Police said officers will continue to seize e-scooters that are being used on the public highway and ticket cyclists who ignore ‘no cycling’ signs.