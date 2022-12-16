Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at Cliffe Antiques Centre in Lewes.

Police said that officers were called to the shop on Cliffe High Street at about 3.25am on Sunday, December 4, and confirmed a break-in at the premises.

A police spokesperson said: “A number of antique OMEGA watches had been stolen, to the value of £17,000. A 57-year-old man and a 32-year-old man from Lewes have been arrested on suspicion of burglary. They have both been bailed until March 4.”

Crime Investigator George Shannon said: “We would really like to hear from anyone who has any CCTV or doorbell footage, in particular from anyone who lives in Cliffe High Street and adjoining Malling Street.”