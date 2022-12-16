Edit Account-Sign Out
OMEGA watches worth £17,000 stolen from Lewes antique shop: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at Cliffe Antiques Centre in Lewes.

By Lawrence Smith
7 hours ago

Police said that officers were called to the shop on Cliffe High Street at about 3.25am on Sunday, December 4, and confirmed a break-in at the premises.

A police spokesperson said: “A number of antique OMEGA watches had been stolen, to the value of £17,000. A 57-year-old man and a 32-year-old man from Lewes have been arrested on suspicion of burglary. They have both been bailed until March 4.”

Sussex Police said officers were called to Cliffe Antiques Centre in Lewes at about 3.25am on Sunday, December 4
Crime Investigator George Shannon said: “We would really like to hear from anyone who has any CCTV or doorbell footage, in particular from anyone who lives in Cliffe High Street and adjoining Malling Street.”

Police have asked people with information or relevant footage to contact them online or call 101, quoting serial 165 of 04/12. For breaking news from your area visit the homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk.