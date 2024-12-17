One arrested for modern slavery offence and seven others ‘dealt with’ for immigration offences in Crawley and Copthorne
Both agencies visited two locations in Crawley and one in Wyevale, Copthorne acting on ‘information from the public’ on Monday, November 25.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A joint operation between Sussex Police and Immigration took place on the 25/11/2024.
“This saw one person arrested for a Modern Slavery offence by Sussex Police and seven other individuals dealt with for immigration offences.
“For information on Modern Slavery, visit our web page here http://spkl.io/6180fbcnE.
“If you have encountered something like this, we would like you to report it to Sussex Police via our web forms http://spkl.io/6181fbcn1 or call 101 and in an emergency dial 999.”