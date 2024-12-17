One arrested for modern slavery offence and seven others ‘dealt with’ for immigration offences in Crawley and Copthorne

One person has been arrested for a modern slavery offence, while seven other individuals have been ‘dealt with’ for immigration offences, following a joint-operation between Sussex Police and the UK Immigration Service in Crawley and Copthorne.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both agencies visited two locations in Crawley and one in Wyevale, Copthorne acting on ‘information from the public’ on Monday, November 25.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A joint operation between Sussex Police and Immigration took place on the 25/11/2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both agencies visited two locations in Crawley and one in Wyevale Copthorne acting on information from the public.

One person has been arrested for a modern slavery offence, while seven other individuals have been ‘dealt with’ for immigration offences, following a joint-operation between Sussex Police and the UK Immigration Service in Crawley and Copthorne. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“This saw one person arrested for a Modern Slavery offence by Sussex Police and seven other individuals dealt with for immigration offences.

“For information on Modern Slavery, visit our web page here http://spkl.io/6180fbcnE.

“If you have encountered something like this, we would like you to report it to Sussex Police via our web forms http://spkl.io/6181fbcn1 or call 101 and in an emergency dial 999.”