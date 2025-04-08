Online tool lets you tell Sussex Police the locations where you feel unsafe

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 8th Apr 2025, 10:58 BST
Police are raising awareness of an online tool which lets people tell police anonymously the locations where they feel unsafe.

A post on the Rother police Facebook page said: "You can use StreetSafe to pin areas on a map where you feel or have felt unsafe, even if a crime hasn't happened.

"It's an online tool that you can access via the Sussex Police website here.

"We'll use this information to assess measures, actions and initiatives to improve public safety and your feelings of security.

Police are raising awareness of an online tool which lets people tell police anonymously the locations where they feel unsafe. Pic: Rother PolicePolice are raising awareness of an online tool which lets people tell police anonymously the locations where they feel unsafe. Pic: Rother Police
"Please note that StreetSafe isn’t an alternative tool to report crime.

"If you wish to report a crime for non-emergencies either report online or call 101. In an emergency always call 999."

