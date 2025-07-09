Organised crime gang sentenced in connection with £24.5 million drugs seizure

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A convicted people smuggler orchestrated the importation of millions of pounds worth of illegal drugs into the UK from his prison cell.

“Arturas Jusas masterminded numerous operations – totalling almost a tonne of cocaine and ketamine – using mobile phones to communicate with other members of the organised crime gang (OCG).

“Together, they provided a transportation service for other OCGs looking to bring significant quantities of cocaine and ketamine into the UK from Europe.

“But following an investigation by Sussex Police’s Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), working in partnership with Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU), and the National Crime Agency, Jusas and his associates were arrested, charged and convicted.

“Andrew Gudz, Ihor Korobets and Russell King were sentenced to a total of 56 years’ imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, July 8.

“Their sentences follow the successful convictions of several members of another OCG last year.

“Acting on intelligence, police intercepted around 70kg of cocaine and 632kg of ketamine – with a combined estimated street value of £24.5 million – from two vans which were stopped on the A26 at Maresfield on July 26, 2023.

“The Class A and B substances, concealed in 30 cardboard boxes, had been shipped into the UK by lorry driver Pavel Budzko, who travelled into Newhaven port via ferry.

“From there, it was arranged for the drugs to be transported into the back of two vans at a secluded location nearby.

“The Ford Transit Connect was driven by Charlotte Moore. Stephen Norris was the passenger. The Vauxhall Combo was driven by Abdul Soohraby.

“All three were arrested and remanded in custody. Budzko had evaded police, but was later arrested entering the UK again on 28 September, 2023. He was also remanded in custody.

“In the meantime, officers conducted enquiries with the NCA, which revealed another overseas drugs run had been attempted by Moore and Norris in May 2023, just two months before their arrest.

“The lorry driver on that occasion was Kiryl Laptseu, and the packages contained the DNA of Laptseu and Norris.

“The suspects were subsequently charged and sentenced when they appeared before Lewes Crown Court on June 27, 2024:

“Norris, 36, and Moore, 32, both of Middleburg Street, Hull, were both charged with being concerned in the supply of 70kg cocaine and 632kg ketamine on 26 July, and fraudulent evasion of the prohibition on the importation of 107kg cocaine between 30 April and 7 May.

“Norris was found guilty and was sentenced to a total of 10 years imprisonment.

“Moore was found guilty and was sentenced to a total of 13 years imprisonment.

“Budzko, 50, of no fixed address, was charged with fraudulent evasion of the prohibition on the importation of 70kg cocaine and 632kg ketamine on 26 July. He was found guilty by jury and sentenced to a total of nine years’ imprisonment.

“Laptseu, 42, of no fixed address, was charged with fraudulent evasion of the prohibition on the importation of 107kg cocaine. He was found guilty by jury and sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment.

“Soohraby, 53, of Exeter Drive, Sheffield, was charged with possession with intent to supply ketamine. He pleaded not guilty and was acquitted.

"Jusas, 38, previously of Wandsworth Road, London, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import Class A drugs (cocaine) and conspiracy to import Class B drugs (ketamine), and is due to appear for sentencing at a later date, yet to be set.”

Detective Constable Laura Pettitt of Sussex SOCU, said: “Our investigations revealed that Jusas was able to organise this substantial importation of illegal drugs – the largest ever seizure of its kind in Sussex – from within the four walls of his prison cell.

“The messages recovered from this phone show that he was actively offering business to transport drugs into the UK through a series of networks which were designed to avoid detection. This included instructions on how to package the drugs so they could blend in with other legitimate packages and how to avoid being spotted at border control.

“The criminal activity was clearly designed to fund the lavish lifestyles of these organised crime gang members, from designer clothes and fragrances to high-end vehicles. But it was only a matter of time before we caught up with them.

“These significant sentences demonstrate that we will come after organised crime gangs and the individuals associated with them, no matter their position in the hierarchy, as we strive to protect the public from serious harm and bring offenders to justice.

“Illegal drugs cause harm and misery to those that become addicted to them and to their families and friends, often linked to other crimes being committed to fund their addiction. This in turn impacts our wider communities and affects us all as the cost to society remains high.

“The way these organised crime groups operate poses a significant risk to vulnerable and young people, who find themselves being dragged into the drugs world and potentially being exploited.”

Detective Superintendent Tim Shaw, Head of Serious and Organised Crime for Surrey and Sussex, added: “This operation disrupted and dismantled a national OCG causing harm to the public in our counties.

“The supply of Class A drugs causes thousands of premature deaths, and also causes violent crime and brings weapons and fear into our communities. I have no doubt that society will be safer as a result of these convictions and significant sentences.”

