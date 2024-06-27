Organised gang sentenced after police intercept £24.5 million drugs importation in Sussex village

Around 70kg of cocaine and 632kg of ketamine – with a combined estimated street value of £24.5 million – was seized from two vans which were stopped on the A26 at Maresfield on 26 July, 2023, a police spokesperson said.

Police added that the Class A and B substances, concealed in 30 cardboard boxes, had been shipped into the UK by lorry driver Pavel Budzko, who travelled into Newhaven port via ferry.

From there, it was arranged for the drugs to be transported into the back of two vans at a secluded location nearby, police added.

The force said that the Ford Transit Connect was driven by Charlotte Moore; Stephen Norris was the passenger. The Vauxhall Combo was driven by Abdul Soohraby.

All three were arrested and remanded in custody as the case was investigated Sussex Police’s Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), and the drugs and vehicles were seized.

Budzko was later arrested entering the UK again on 28 September. He was also remanded in custody.

Police said that officers conducted enquiries with the National Crime Agency (NCA), which revealed another overseas drugs run had been attempted by Moore and Norris just two months before their arrest.

In May 2023, Border Force officials intercepted a number of packages at Calais Eurotunnel terminal on its journey from Belgium into the UK, police added.

Police said that the lorry driver on that occasion was Kiryl Laptseu, and the packages contained the DNA of Moore and Norris.

Mobile phone analysis placed the couple in Belgium just weeks before the drugs were intercepted in Calais, police added.

Police said that during that time, Moore used Google to translate “I am looking for cardboard moving boxes” into French before making two purchases at Ikea on 3 and 4 May 2023.

The suspects were subsequently charged as follows, and sentenced when they appeared before Lewes Crown Court (sitting at Hove) on Thursday 27 June:

Norris, 36, and Moore, 32, both of Middleburg Street, Hull, were both charged with being concerned in the supply of 70kg cocaine and 632kg ketamine on 26 July, and fraudulent evasion of the prohibition on the importation of 107kg cocaine between April 30 and May 7.

Norris was found guilty and was sentenced to a total of 10 years’ imprisonment.

Moore was found guilty and was sentenced to a total of 13 year’s imprisonment.

Budzko, 50, of no fixed address, was charged with fraudulent evasion of the prohibition on the importation of 70kg cocaine and 632kg ketamine on 26 July.

He was found guilty by jury and sentenced to a total of nine years’ imprisonment.

Kiryl Laptseu, 42, of no fixed address, was charged with fraudulent evasion of the prohibition on the importation of 107kg cocaine.

He was found guilty by jury and sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment.

Soohraby, 53, of Exeter Drive, Sheffield, was charged with possession with intent to supply ketamine. He pleaded not guilty and was acquitted.

Detective Constable Laura Pettitt of Sussex SOCU, said: “The seizure of this substantial amount of drugs – the largest ever seizure in Sussex – comes as a result of excellent collaborative work between Sussex Police and the NCA.

“The sentences imposed reflect the extremely serious nature of the offences committed, and are a testament to the hard work of all the teams involved from Sussex Police, the NCA and the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Sussex Police will continue to pursue organised crime groups and investigate those involved in the supply of illegal drugs. Illegal drugs cause harm and misery to those that become addicted to them and to their families and friends, often linked to other crimes being committed to fund their addiction. This in turn impacts our wider communities and affects us all as the cost to society remains high.

“Although drug offences are victimless crimes, the way these organised crime groups operate poses a significant risk to vulnerable and young people, who find themselves being dragged into the drugs world and potentially being exploited.”

NCA Operations Manager Rachel Bramley said: “These convictions are testament to the collaborative work between the NCA, Border Force and Sussex Police.

“This crime group sought to flood the south of England with drugs all for their own financial gain, without any care for the misery their harmful commodities bring to our communities.

“Drug dealing is directly linked to gang violence and the exploitation of vulnerable people and children across the UK. At the NCA we are committed to pursuing the organised criminals responsible for running drug supply chains and ensuring they have their day in court.”

