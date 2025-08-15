A Hastings school's games area has been forced to close due to vandalism.

Outrage as Hastings special education school games area forced to close due to vandalism
The site at Torfield School, a special education school in Croft Rd, has been targeted.
A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, the multi-use games area (MUGA) at Torfield School is closed due to vandalism.
"We do not have a timeframe for re-opening, we will update on social media when it re-opens."
People voiced their outrage and dismay at the attack on social media.
One said: “There are no words harsh enough to describe this moronic behaviour. I hope they catch them and make them pay for the repairs to the games area!”
Another added: “Imagine trashing something designed for special needs kids. Disgusting.”