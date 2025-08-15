A Hastings school's games area has been forced to close due to vandalism.

The site at Torfield School, a special education school in Croft Rd, has been targeted.

A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, the multi-use games area (MUGA) at Torfield School is closed due to vandalism.

"We do not have a timeframe for re-opening, we will update on social media when it re-opens."

The multi-use games area (MUGA) at Torfield School. Pic: Hastings Borough Council

People voiced their outrage and dismay at the attack on social media.

One said: “There are no words harsh enough to describe this moronic behaviour. I hope they catch them and make them pay for the repairs to the games area!”

Another added: “Imagine trashing something designed for special needs kids. Disgusting.”