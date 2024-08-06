Outwood man with links to Dunsfold, Cranleigh, Redhill and Dorking wanted for failing to appear at court

Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a wanted man from Outwood with links to Dunsfold, Cranleigh, Redhill, and Dorking.

The force said Tony Coyle, 21, is wanted for failing to appear at court on three separate occasions in relation to multiple traffic offences.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “Tony is described as a White man around six feet in height with a medium to large build, brown hair, and blue eyes.

“Within Surrey, Tony has links to Outwood, Dunsfold, Cranleigh, Redhill, and Dorking. He also has links to Leicestershire.

Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding wanted man Tony Coyle. Picture courtesy of Surrey PoliceSurrey Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding wanted man Tony Coyle. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police
“Tony knows he’s wanted for these offences. Tony, if you are reading this appeal, please arrange to hand yourself in at the nearest police station as soon as possible.

“If you see Tony or have any information that might help us locate him, please contact us quoting PR/45230130976 via:

“Webchat on our website https://www.surrey.police.uk/

“Our online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

“Calling us on 101

“If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

