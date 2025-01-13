Over 10 arrests made in Eastbourne by police during week of patrols

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over ten people have been arrested in Eastbourne over the past week by police during patrols in the town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed the arrests were made for a number of offences including criminal damage, assault and for being drunk and disorderly.

The spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A busy weekend for officers across Eastbourne, with over 10 individuals spending time in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of those arrested, offences include both assault and ABH, as well as an arrest for criminal damage.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed the arrests were made for a number of offences including criminal damage, assault and for being drunk and disorderly.

“Two individuals were also arrested for sperate offences in the area of The Beacon shopping centre, one for theft from shop, the other for drunk and disorderly.

"Other offences also include the arrest of an induvial in the Wilmington area for motor vehicle offences.

"If you see or hear something we need to know about - please call us on 101, or report online.

"Always call 999 in an emergency.”