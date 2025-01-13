Over 10 arrests made in Eastbourne by police during week of patrols

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 13th Jan 2025, 14:38 BST
Over ten people have been arrested in Eastbourne over the past week by police during patrols in the town.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed the arrests were made for a number of offences including criminal damage, assault and for being drunk and disorderly.

The spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A busy weekend for officers across Eastbourne, with over 10 individuals spending time in custody.

"Of those arrested, offences include both assault and ABH, as well as an arrest for criminal damage.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed the arrests were made for a number of offences including criminal damage, assault and for being drunk and disorderly.

“Two individuals were also arrested for sperate offences in the area of The Beacon shopping centre, one for theft from shop, the other for drunk and disorderly.

"Other offences also include the arrest of an induvial in the Wilmington area for motor vehicle offences.

"If you see or hear something we need to know about - please call us on 101, or report online.

"Always call 999 in an emergency.”

