Over 1,400 illegal vapes seized as West Sussex County Council crackdowns on illicit sales

More than 1,400 illegal vapes and tobacco products were seized by County Council officers in a single day of trading earlier this week.

The seizures come alongside two new West Sussex Public Health-funded environment officers, who have just taken up their roles, focusing on the sale of illegal vape and tobacco.

In their first operation, they ‘filled a car’ with illegal vapes and tobacco products from just three shops in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton. Alongside this, the new officers are also supporting the work of the team to tackle the increasing sales of vapes to children by rogue businesses.

But concerns around illegal vaping don’t begin and end in West Sussex. They remain a national issue, with underage vaping and illegal sales of vape products recently discussed in the House of Commons. So, in light of this, and in order to launch a proactive response, the council has launched this latest crackdown, between Trading Standards and Public Health, in the hopes of cracking down on the problem.

Illegal vapes seized by County Council officers.

“The Council is determined to continue its crackdown on the illegal sale of vapes, and other age restricted products being sold to children across the county,” said Cllr Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue. “Working in conjunction with alcohol licencing authorities, Trading Standards will seek a review of any business’s alcohol licence if we catch them selling age-restricted products to children.

“Businesses should think very carefully about putting their licence at risk by selling illegal vapes and other restricted products to children for a short-term financial gain. Losing your alcohol licence can have a significant and devastating financial impact on any business and it is just not worth it. This initiative also helps us deliver on one of our Council Plan priorities, which is keeping people safe from vulnerable situations.”

Since January 2022, there have been more than 15 alcohol licence reviews following reports to trading standards in West Sussex, resulting in outcomes ranging from total revocation, to suspensions or additional licencing provisions. One case, in Worthing, led to the revocation of a shop’s licence after it was discovered they had been selling alcohol to children. Any businesses found to be breaking the rules will be subject to enforcement action, Trading Standards have made clear.

Cllr Bob Lanzer, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing said: “Vapes should not be used by children and young people, as nicotine is addictive, and the long-term risks are not known yet. Marketing and selling vapes to children is completely unacceptable; I am pleased that our joint initiative is having a significant impact in tackling this problem. This work contributes to the delivery of the Smokefree West Sussex Action Plan and the continuing successful partnership work between Public Health and Trading Standards on illicit tobacco and alcohol.