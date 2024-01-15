Over 15 arrests have been made in Eastbourne by Sussex Police over a three day period of patrols in the town.

Sussex Police reported that over the three day period of patrols in the town, over 15 arrests had been made for offences including assault, drug possession as well as driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Another busy weekend for Policing teams across Eastbourne, with over 15 arrests made across the district since Friday evening.

“Offences include; assault, drug possession, driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, driving whilst under the influence of drugs, theft of a pedal cycle and fraud to name a few.

