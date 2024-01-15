BREAKING

Over 15 arrests made in Eastbourne district over three day period

Over 15 arrests have been made in Eastbourne by Sussex Police over a three day period of patrols in the town.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 15th Jan 2024, 14:44 GMT
Sussex Police reported that over the three day period of patrols in the town, over 15 arrests had been made for offences including assault, drug possession as well as driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Another busy weekend for Policing teams across Eastbourne, with over 15 arrests made across the district since Friday evening.

“Offences include; assault, drug possession, driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, driving whilst under the influence of drugs, theft of a pedal cycle and fraud to name a few.

“See or hear anything across the town we need to know about?

“Let us know at the time by reporting online or calling 101 (all non-emergencies) and always by calling 999 in an emergency/crime in action.”