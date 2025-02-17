Over 15 arrests made in Eastbourne during week of patrols
Officers confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including, burglary, GBH and drink-driving.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Over 15 arrests have been made across the Eastbourne district, offences include; burglary, GBH, criminal damage, fraud, and two separate arrests for drink-driving.
"The safety and welfare of our communities continues to remain a top priority, with officers across your town conducting a number of patrols, as well as targeted Police Operations and activities, to help keep you safe.
"If you see or hear anything we need to know about – let us know at the time, report non-emergencies to 101 or online, or in an emergency always call 999.”