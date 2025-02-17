Over 15 arrests made in Eastbourne during week of patrols

Over 15 arrests were made by Sussex Police in Eastbourne over the past week, the force has confirmed.

Officers confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including, burglary, GBH and drink-driving.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Over 15 arrests have been made across the Eastbourne district, offences include; burglary, GBH, criminal damage, fraud, and two separate arrests for drink-driving.

"The safety and welfare of our communities continues to remain a top priority, with officers across your town conducting a number of patrols, as well as targeted Police Operations and activities, to help keep you safe.

"If you see or hear anything we need to know about – let us know at the time, report non-emergencies to 101 or online, or in an emergency always call 999.”

