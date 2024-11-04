Over 20 arrested by police in Eastbourne in past week for multiple offences

Over 20 people were arrested in Eastbourne over the past week following police patrols in the town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the patrols, Sussex Police confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including drink-driving, criminal damage, theft, theft from shop and drug driving.

Sussex Police also highlighted that drink and drug driving offences form part of five offences which lead to death on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are dangerous or careless driving, driving while distracted, drink or drug-driving, driving too fast, and not wearing a seatbelt.

Over 20 people were arrested in Eastbourne over the past week following police patrols in the town.

A spokesperson for the police added: “Both drink and drug driving make one of the #fatal5 driving offences; so named as they are the top five contributors to fatal road traffic collisions each year on the roads of Sussex.

"You can report habitual drink and drug drivers to Sussex Police, dialling 101. In emergencies, please call 999, or text 65999.

"It is also possible to report habitual drink and drug drivers to Operation Crackdown.”