Over 20 arrested in Hastings and Rother following police patrols

Sam Pole
Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 11:12 BST

Over 20 people were arrested over the past week in Hastings and Rother, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Police confirmed that the arrests were made for a multitude of offences including burglary, assault and robbery.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Over the weekend, we conducted high-visibility patrols throughout Hastings Town Centre, engaging with local businesses and security staff working in the night-time economy.

“Our presence focused on ensuring everyone could enjoy their evening safely whilst identifying and addressing any concerns or incidents. We also carried out targeted patrols in areas where you, the community, have expressed safety concerns.

Over people were arrested over the past week in Hastings and Rother, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture: Sussex Police

“It was also a busy weekend for our custody suite across Hastings and Rother, with over 20 arrests including three people for robbery, three suspects in connection with burglary and seven people in relation to assault offences.

“We shall maintain our constant presence in Hastings Town Centre and remain committed to addressing any issues that arise. Your safety is our priority.”

