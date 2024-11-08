Over 20 arrests made in Eastbourne during week as police teams set to patrol district
Officers confirmed that the arrests were made for multiple offences including attempted robbery, criminal damage, assault and driving whilst under the influence of drugs.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “As we head into the weekend, the welfare and safety of our local communities remains a top priority.
"Already this week over 20 arrests have been made for a number of offences, including; attempted robbery, criminal damage, assault, burglary, harassment and driving whilst under the influence of drugs.
"Various Police teams will be out and about across the district this weekend keeping you safe, however if you see or hear something you think we need to know about, please let us know at the time.
"Contact us 24/365 online or by calling 101 (non - emergency) and always by calling 999 in an emergency/crime in action.”