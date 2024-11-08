Over 20 arrests made in Eastbourne during week as police teams set to patrol district

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024, 18:16 BST
Over 20 arrests have been made in Eastbourne this week as police teams are set to patrol the district over the weekend.

Officers confirmed that the arrests were made for multiple offences including attempted robbery, criminal damage, assault and driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “As we head into the weekend, the welfare and safety of our local communities remains a top priority.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Already this week over 20 arrests have been made for a number of offences, including; attempted robbery, criminal damage, assault, burglary, harassment and driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

Over 20 arrests have been made in Eastbourne this week as police teams are set to patrol the district over the weekend.placeholder image
Over 20 arrests have been made in Eastbourne this week as police teams are set to patrol the district over the weekend.

"Various Police teams will be out and about across the district this weekend keeping you safe, however if you see or hear something you think we need to know about, please let us know at the time.

"Contact us 24/365 online or by calling 101 (non - emergency) and always by calling 999 in an emergency/crime in action.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice