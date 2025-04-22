Over 20 arrests made in Eastbourne over bank holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over 20 arrests were made in Eastbourne over the bank holiday weekend, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force added that the arrests were made for a number of offences, including robbery, assault, and drink and drug driving.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers hopped across the district on a number of patrols and police activities in Eastbourne this Easter weekend, resulting in a number of arrests being made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our baskets (cells) were quickly filled with over 20 arrests made across the town over the bank holiday weekend.

Over 20 arrests were made in Eastbourne over the bank holiday weekend, Sussex Police have confirmed.

“Offences include, a number of assaults, up to and including ABH, arrests made for shoplifting in the town, robbery and criminal damage.

“Other offences also include drunk and disorderly, theft from motor vehicle and theft from person.

“We continue to see offences of both drink and drug driving with two arrests made for these offences over the weekend.

“Report drink or drug drivers to police at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Find support, and report online to Sussex Police by visiting our website, often reporting online can save you time, as well as access a library of information, crime prevention advice and more on our website.”