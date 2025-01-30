Owner of ‘eyesore’ van in Eastbourne fined £1,500

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of an ‘eyesore’ van that was used to store waste in Eastbourne has been fined £1,500.

Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed that Shaun Manser, 60, from Eastbourne was given a Community Protection Notice (CPN) by the council because the van’s condition was ‘deteriorating and attracting fly-tipping and having a detrimental effect on local residents’.

The council prosecuted Mr Manser for his failure to comply with the CPN to remove the van which had been parked on the road for ‘years’.

A spokesperson for the council confirmed that at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 16, Mr Manser admitted breaching the CPN and he was fined along with being ordered to pay the full prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £600. Additionally, the court made a Remedial Order, mandating the removal of the vehicle within 28 days.

Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Community Spaces, said: "This successful prosecution sends a strong message that we will not tolerate environmental neglect.

“I commend our Neighbourhood First team for their diligence in pursuing this case and I look forward to the permanent removal of this eyesore van for the benefit of neighbours and the wider local community.”