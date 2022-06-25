Pair arrested after videos show people trying to get into Eastbourne cars

Officers said they are aware of the recent videos, which were posted on local Facebook community groups.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “In the early hours of this morning (Saturday, June 25) officers arrested a male and female for a number of offences including vehicle interference, and both remain in custody whilst further enquiries are conducted.
“Thank you to those who have shared the video - raising the awareness of the activity taking place.
“Please do remember to ensure that your vehicle is secure at all times when unattended, and do not leave valuable items on display.”
Back in May 2022 a number of thefts from vehicles in the Old Town area of Eastbourne were reported to officers, according to a Sussex Police spokesperson.