Pair arrested after videos show people trying to get into Eastbourne cars

Officers said they are aware of the recent videos, which were posted on local Facebook community groups.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “In the early hours of this morning (Saturday, June 25) officers arrested a male and female for a number of offences including vehicle interference, and both remain in custody whilst further enquiries are conducted.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Thank you to those who have shared the video - raising the awareness of the activity taking place.

Sussex Police