Paragliding centre staff shocked after brazen burglar steals equipment worth £10,000

Staff at a paragliding centre have been left shocked after equipment worth £10,000 was stolen from the centre.

A brazen burglar broke into the Fly Sussex paragliding centre near Beddingham at around midnight on Sunday (August 4).

Georgeana Parsons at the Fly Sussex paragliding centre. Photo by Peter Cripps

Police have released a CCTV image of the suspect who is described as white, of skinny build, in his early 20s, wearing a light coloured hoody with the hood up and a mask covering his face.

Georgeana Parsons, officer manager, said: “We managed to catch the guy on CCTV.

“We were absolutely shocked. It has never happened before.

“They left the electronics and cash, which suggests that they knew what they were looking for.

“It is not something you expect obviously. And it means that we are going to have to be a bit more vigilant now and we are going to have to increase our security measures.”

She continued: “The community have been amazing – they are obviously shocked too and have been passing on their condolences.

“If any of the items come up for sale, we will find out about it.”

A CCTV image of the suspect. Photo by Sussex Police

Staff attended the premises, just off the A27, at 9am on Monday (August 5), to discover damage to a skylight and a glass window.

A large amount of stock, including paragliding equipment and accessories, had also been stolen.

The value of the stolen property and the extent of the damage caused is estimated to cost in the region of £10,000.

Georgeana Parsons. Photo by Peter Cripps

The incident is believed to have occurred around 11.55pm on Sunday, August 4.

Anyone who recognises him, or who saw anything suspicious in the area around that time, is asked to report it to Sussex Police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 323 of 05/08.