Partial closure order granted for Crawley property after residents endure months of anti-social behaviour

By Matt Pole
Published 13th Aug 2025, 18:22 BST
Sussex Police have secured a partial closure order on a flat in Crawley following reports residents had been subjected to anti-social behaviour for a number of months.

The application was heard at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 12 2025.

As a result, the address is now closed to all except the occupant of the address and will remain as such for the next three months.

Police have secured a partial closure order on a flat in Broomdashers Road, Three Bridges as a result of anti-social behaviour. Picture courtesy of Google

Police in Crawley said residents had been subjected to anti-social behaviour for number of months.

The force hoped that the effect of the partial closure order can now give residents much needed respite from the impact and intrusion these incidents have had on their lives.

Sussex Police encourage individuals to report anti-social behaviour. This helps to build a map of crime in localised areas, which assist when handling matters such as court closure orders, as well as their day-to-day patrols.

If anyone has any concerns or information about anti-social behaviour, report to police online - https://orlo.uk/eKGOT – or call 101.

