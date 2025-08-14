Partial closure order granted for Eastbourne property linked to anti-social behaviour and drug-related incidents
The application was heard at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 8, 2025, and a partial closure order was granted.
As a result, the address in Kinross Court, Upper Avenue is now closed to all others other than the occupant of the address, and will remain as such for the next three months.
Neighbourhood Police Officer Holmes said: “Residents had been subjected to anti-social and violent incidents for several months, and we hope that the effect of the partial closure order can now give residents much needed respite from the impact and intrusion these incidents have had on their lives.
“Officers would like to thank residents who reported, and helped cooperate with police throughout.
“We would always encourage individuals to report anti-social behaviour, reports from the local community help to build a map of crime in localised areas, which assist when handling matters such as court closure orders, as well as our day-to-day patrols.”
If anyone has any concerns or information about anti-social behaviour, report to police online or call 101.