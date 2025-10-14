Partnership strengthens the fight against fraud in Arun

Oxford City Council's specialist Oxford Investigation Service (OIS) is providing a dedicated counter fraud service for Arun District Council, strengthening the fight against fraud across Sussex.

OIS investigators are working in partnership with Arun to identify, prevent and investigate fraud against the council, help to protect vital public funds and ensure they are used to support residents and communities.

OIS is a nationally recognised counter fraud team, with a strong record for delivering results for Oxford City Council as well as other authorities. Its investigators combine professional expertise with innovative approaches to protect services and tackle wrongdoing.

Chair of Audit, Governance & Standards, Councillor Matt Stanley said: "This partnership reflects our commitment to protecting public funds and ensuring that resources are used to support our residents and communities. By combining local knowledge with national expertise, we are taking a proactive step in tackling fraud and safeguarding the integrity of our services."

Arun Civic Centre

Arun District Council's Director of Resources, Antony Baden remarked: "Fraud is unacceptable and unfair on hardworking people. This is a partnership that will protect the public purse and deliver clear benefits for the council. OIS will help to protect front line services and benefit residents and business communities across the district."

Group Finance Director at Oxford City Council, Nigel Kennedy said: "We are proud that Oxford Investigation Service is trusted by other councils to provide specialist counter fraud services. Working with Arun will allow us to share our expertise, support local officers and ensure a strong and resilient approach to protecting public money."

The service will run initially for three years, with clear objectives to increase fraud prevention, improve detection, and deliver value for money.

Members of the public who suspect fraud are encouraged to report it via the Arun District Council website, email [email protected] or call 01903 737638.