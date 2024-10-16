Passenger 'assaulted' during 'disturbance' on bus in East Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 16th Oct 2024, 13:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A passenger was 'assaulted' during a 'disturbance' on bus in East Sussex, police have said.

Sussex Police has launched an investigation into the incident in Hove.

"Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a disturbance on board a bus in Hove,” a police spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The incident happened on board a number 1 bus travelling eastbound in Church Road at 9.15am on Wednesday, October 9.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a disturbance on board a bus in Hove (Stock image / National World)Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a disturbance on board a bus in Hove (Stock image / National World)
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a disturbance on board a bus in Hove (Stock image / National World)

“A passenger on board was reportedly assaulted by a suspect, and passengers left the bus which was at a stop between the Sackville Road and Connaught Road junctions.”

Police said the suspect was a man in his 40s, 5ft 5in, wearing a green T-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms, and a black baseball cap.

The spokesperson added: “Officers want to speak with passengers on board, in particular with one passenger who was reportedly assaulted who left the area.

“Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 380 of 09/10.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice