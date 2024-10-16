Passenger 'assaulted' during 'disturbance' on bus in East Sussex
Sussex Police has launched an investigation into the incident in Hove.
"Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a disturbance on board a bus in Hove,” a police spokesperson said.
"The incident happened on board a number 1 bus travelling eastbound in Church Road at 9.15am on Wednesday, October 9.
“A passenger on board was reportedly assaulted by a suspect, and passengers left the bus which was at a stop between the Sackville Road and Connaught Road junctions.”
Police said the suspect was a man in his 40s, 5ft 5in, wearing a green T-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms, and a black baseball cap.
The spokesperson added: “Officers want to speak with passengers on board, in particular with one passenger who was reportedly assaulted who left the area.
“Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 380 of 09/10.”