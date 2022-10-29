On July 19 at 8.35pm, the two victims noticed a group vaping on the Bedford to Brighton train and asked them to stop, British Transport Police said.

British Transport Police said the group became verbally abusive and one of the victims was punched several times resulting in a broken cheekbone, while the second victim had her hair pulled out.

The incident took place as the train was travelling past Gatwick Airport, British Transport Police added.

British Transport Police detectives investigating a serious assault on a train from Brighton have released these images in connection. Pictures courtesy of British Transport Police

Officers believe the people in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise them or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 619 of 19/07/22.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

