'Patrols in place' - Detective inspector speaks out amid East Sussex rape

Police patrols are being carried out after a woman was raped in Bexhill.

A woman in her 20s was the victim of an attack in Barrack Hall Park – which was reported just after 5.30pm on Monday, August 18. She is receiving support from specially trained officers as the investigation progresses.

The police are appealing for members of the public who were believed to be in the park around the time of the incident to come forward.

Detective Inspector James Meanwell said: “We are keen to hear from these individuals who we were in the park at the time and may hold key information for the investigation.

“We are also appealing to anyone who may have captured video footage in the park around that time – including on mobile phones, dashcams, or other devices – to come forward, as this could also provide vital evidence.”

The suspect was described as a white man wearing a short-sleeved top and trousers, who was ‘not believed to be known to the victim’, police said.

The police are keen to trace a man and a woman who ‘both had bikes’ in the children’s play park area within Barrack Hall Park between 5pm and 5.20pm.

Police said they were last seen pushing their bikes out of the play park and across Barrack Park towards the allotments.

Detectives are also keen to speak to man and woman who were in the play park area with a young child from 5.40pm to 6pm and ‘were present when police officers first arrived’.

“We understand this incident will have caused significant concern within the local community,” DI Meanwell added.

"We are continuing to work tirelessly, with dedicated patrols in place to provide reassurance and visibility while we carry out a thorough investigation.

"If you are one of the individuals who were in the park or you have any information which could assist our investigation, report online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Calcot. In an emergency, always dial 999.”