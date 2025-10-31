PCSO’s award for securing Horsham drug dealer’s conviction

A PCSO who helped take down a drug line in Horsham supplying heroin and crack cocaine was presented with a commendation for her outstanding work.

PCSO Heather Ross showed initiative after identifying drug dealing in the Horsham area where she patrols.

She gathered key information from residents, including images of a suspect, and shared this with colleagues.

While on patrol, she spotted the suspect carrying out a drug deal in Horsham town centre.

PCSO Heather Ross (centre) with her award. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

She was able to follow the suspect discreetly and call for back-up to ensure his arrest.

The dealer was stopped, and tried to discard drugs, but officers found more than 100 wraps in total.

Heather, who first joined Sussex Police as a Special Constable in 2012, and has served as a PCSO in Horsham since 2022, said: “I had received information from residents, and I was determined to make sure that I kept the suspect in sight to be able to direct officers to his location.

“Due to the intelligence I had received and gathered, it was imperative that this suspect was detained.”

After being arrested, the suspect was charged with multiple offences and received a three-year prison sentence.

The conviction helped ensure that the ‘Milky’ drugs line operating in the town was shut down.

Heather said: “This is one of the reasons I joined as a PCSO, to be able to protect the community and make a difference.

“Due to the suspect being stopped, this also led to the safeguarding of a very young child that had been left at an address alone.

“A large quantity of drugs and cash were found at the address and were seized, and he custodial sentence.

“The conviction showed the importance of the community reporting suspicious behaviour that they witness.

“Gathering this information and engaging with the community proves that working together we can identify target and convict individuals committing crime.”

PCSO Heather Ross was presented with a Divisional Commendation at the Sussex Police West Sussex Divisional Awards ceremony at Arundel Castle on September 22.

She added: “I enjoy the versatility of my role, being on foot and visible in Horsham town centre and building relationships with the community.

“I was very grateful to receive the award, as this shows the importance of the PCSO role and demonstrates the tireless work that goes into the role from my colleagues.”

Presenting the award, Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter said: “Heather’s proactive work protected a vulnerable child and removed a dangerous offender from the community.

“She demonstrated outstanding initiative by gathering evidence from residents and sharing this information with colleagues to ensure the suspect was arrested and charged.”