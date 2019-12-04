Peacehaven armed robbery: police release CCTV image of suspect

Police investigating an armed robbery in Peacehaven have released a CCTV image of the suspect.

The incident happened at Ashington Stores in Ashington Gardens on Monday, Novemebr 25, at 7pm.

Neel Shets, owner of Ashington Stores, Peacehaven. Picture: Peter Cripps

A man wearing a black-padded jacket with the hood drawn up and a scarf or balaclava covering most of his face walked into the shop and threatened a woman assistant with a knife.

The suspect’s clothing also included dark jogging bottoms with a reflective stripe on each outer edge, dark-coloured trainers and latex, surgical-style gloves.

He demanded that she open the till and then grabbed a quantity of cash before running off. Police said there is a possibility he may have joined an accomplice waiting outside.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or people with information to come forward.

Ashington Stores in Peacehaven. Picture: Peter Cripps

Detective Constable David Hawes said: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw a man or men acting suspiciously in the vicinity around the relevant time, or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone able to help is asked to report details online or to phone 101, quoting serial 1168 of 25/11.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.