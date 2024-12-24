Peacehaven crash photos: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after car left scene of collision with parked vehicles

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 24th Dec 2024, 14:09 GMT
Sussex Police are appealing for information after they received a report of a collision involving a car and parked vehicles.

Police said the incident happened in South Coast Road, Peacehaven, at about 7.25pm on Monday, December 16.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A vehicle, believed to be a blue BMW, had left the scene. Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information such as CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1285 of 16/12.”

Police received a report of a collision involving a car and parked vehicles in South Coast Road, Peacehaven, on December 16 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Police received a report of a collision involving a car and parked vehicles in South Coast Road, Peacehaven, on December 16. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Police received a report of a collision involving a car and parked vehicles in South Coast Road, Peacehaven, on December 16 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Police received a report of a collision involving a car and parked vehicles in South Coast Road, Peacehaven, on December 16 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

