Peacehaven delivery driver jailed for child sex offences, say Sussex Police
Police said they received a report in December 2021 of a girl under the age of five having been sexually assaulted.
Police said Matthew Barca, 31, of South Coast Road in Peacehaven, was arrested.
Police added that officers visited the girl and her family to gather evidence and offer specialist support.
Sussex Police said that during the course of the investigation a second victim reported being raped and sexually assaulted by Barca when she was a child in the 2000s.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “(Barca) was subsequently charged with eight counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of rape of a child under 13, two counts of assault of a child by penetration and two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. He was also charged with possession of indecent images of children.
“At Lewes Crown Court on 4 August, he pleaded guilty to all counts. At the same court on Wednesday, 3 January, Barca was jailed for a total of nine years and eight months, with an additional four years and four months to be spent on extended licence after the court found him to be a danger to the public.
“He was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order significantly reducing his access to children and digital devices, placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register and given restraining orders against his victims.”
Detective Constable Stewart Cameron said: “Matthew Barca is a committed, dangerous offender who preyed on two innocent young girls in the most appalling ways. Thanks to their bravery and determination, we have been able to bring him to justice and help protect other vulnerable children. If you or someone you know has been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago, please report it to us. We will believe you, we will support you and we will do all we can to get you justice. Report online, via 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.”