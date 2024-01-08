Peacehaven delivery driver jailed for child sex offences, say Sussex Police

A Peacehaven delivery driver who raped a young girl and sexually assaulted another has been jailed, Sussex Police have said.

Sussex Police said Matthew Barca, 31, from Peacehaven, was jailed for a total of nine years and eight months

Police said they received a report in December 2021 of a girl under the age of five having been sexually assaulted.

Police said Matthew Barca, 31, of South Coast Road in Peacehaven, was arrested.

Police added that officers visited the girl and her family to gather evidence and offer specialist support.

Sussex Police said that during the course of the investigation a second victim reported being raped and sexually assaulted by Barca when she was a child in the 2000s.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “(Barca) was subsequently charged with eight counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of rape of a child under 13, two counts of assault of a child by penetration and two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. He was also charged with possession of indecent images of children.

“At Lewes Crown Court on 4 August, he pleaded guilty to all counts. At the same court on Wednesday, 3 January, Barca was jailed for a total of nine years and eight months, with an additional four years and four months to be spent on extended licence after the court found him to be a danger to the public.

“He was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order significantly reducing his access to children and digital devices, placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register and given restraining orders against his victims.”