Peacehaven man sentenced to more than six years in prison after violently assaulting elderly man and injuring woman
Police said Gary Barney, 49, formerly of Bolney Avenue, Peacehaven, forced his way into a property in Sutton Avenue on the afternoon of July 3, 2023.
Police said Barney carried out ‘a vicious, sustained attack’ on a 78-year-old man and left him with injuries to his head and body.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 45-year-old woman who was in the property at the time tried to call police but was assaulted by Barney, suffering serious injuries. Barney then continued his assault on the man before leaving the scene. The victims were able to call the police and Barney was arrested within minutes of the attack. He was subsequently charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. At Lewes Crown Court on 12 January, Barney was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison after being found guilty of all charges.”
Police said that Barney’s sentence included a separate conviction for an assault on a police officer on August 7, 2022.
Detective Constable Marcos Miranda de la Fuente said: “Gary Barney is a violent offender, who indiscriminately assaulted an elderly man and a woman in what was a prolonged attack. Violence of any kind will not be tolerated in Sussex, which includes assaults on our officers as they go about their duties to protect the public. This custodial sentence has put a dangerous criminal behind bars, which I hope provides some measure of closure for his victims.”