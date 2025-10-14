Peacehaven mosque arson: ‘I’m struck by the strength of our community’, says MP after hundreds gather for vigil

Hundreds of people gathered for a vigil at Peacehaven Mosque following a report of an arson attack.

Sussex Police said the building in Phyllis Avenue had sustained ‘significant damage’ in the incident on Saturday, October 4.

Police said footage showed two people wearing masks and dark clothing approaching the front door before spraying accelerant on the mosque’s entrance and lighting a fire.

Since the attack many politicians and community groups have expressed solidarity with the Muslim community in Sussex.

Hundreds of people, including MP Chris Ward, attended the vigil. Photo: MP Chris Ward

Among those at the vigil on Friday, October 10, was Chris Ward, MP for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven.

He said on Facebook on Saturday, October 11: “It was a privilege to attend Peacehaven Mosque yesterday. In the evening, it was overwhelming to see our community turn out in solidarity in response to the hateful actions of those who try to divide us.”

He said he met with mosque leaders earlier in the day, as well as community volunteers and residents to help clean up and restore the site before its reopening,

Mr Ward said: “I’m struck by the strength of our community, which lies in coming together – across faiths, backgrounds, and beliefs – to reject fear, hatred, and division. The message I hear, loud and clear, is: this is a proud community determined to stand together against hate and division. I want every neighbour, every family, every faith group in our area to know: you are not alone. We will defend tolerance, diversity, and the right of everyone to worship freely and live safely in our towns.”

MP Chris Ward met with mosque leaders, community volunteers and residents. Photo: MP Chris Ward

Police confirmed that no one was injured in the reported arson and recently announced that they have made further arrests in their investigation.

They said a total of four people have now been arrested by detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. Police confirmed that those arrested include a 46-year-old man and three other men aged 25, 27 and 22. They have all been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore said: “Our investigation continues at pace and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries including house to house, forensic and gathering intelligence. We are determined to identify and arrest those who are responsible for this shocking attack and we continuing to urge anyone with information which could be vital to our investigation, to come forward. Please report here or ring 101, quoting Operation Spey.”

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “We will continue to engage directly with all communities impacted by this incident to support them and ensure their concerns are heard and acted upon.”

A television crew at the vigil. Photo: MP Chris Ward

Peacehaven Mosque’s website has confirmed that the mosque is now reopen. The message on its front page said: “Daily prayers have now resumed. May Allah reward everyone who stood with us – together, we rebuild stronger.”

The mosque’s official statement about the incident said: “This hateful act does not represent our community or our town. Peacehaven has always been a place of kindness, respect, and mutual support, and we will continue to embody those values. We ask everyone to reject division and respond to hate with unity and compassion.”

The mosque thanked the emergency services for their swift response and police for ‘treating this matter with the seriousness it deserves’. The statement also thanked neighbours, local faith leaders and everyone who has ‘reached out in solidarity’.