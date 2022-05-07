Peacehaven: 'Police Injustice Protest' held at Sussex Police HQ after fatal collision

A protest is being held this today (May 7) outside Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes - to mark a week since Arthur Hoelscher-Ermert died after an unmarked police car was involved in a collision.
Arthur’s brother Karl organised the ‘Police Injustice Protest’ outside Sussex Police HQ in Malling House, Church Lane - the 30-year-old hopes the peaceful demonstration will ‘get this case moving’.
Yesterday Sussex Police said it is continuing to 'fully support' an independent investigation into a collision involving an unmarked police car in Peacehaven in which a man sadly died.
Dozens of protests have bee pictured with placards as they marched toward the headquarters.
