Police have made a second arrest in the investigation into a report of arson at a Peacehaven mosque.

The building in Phyllis Avenue sustained ‘significant damage’ in the incident on Saturday, October 4, Sussex Police said.

The police force said footage showed two people wearing masks and dark clothing approaching the front door before spraying accelerant on the entrance of the mosque and igniting a fire. No one was injured.

On Tuesday, October 7, a 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, Sussex Police confirmed. He remains in police custody at this time.

Damage to the mosque and a vehicle. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A 46-year-old man from Littlehampton, was arrested on Monday, October 6, on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, police said. He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: “We believe there are people in the community who know who is responsible for this appalling and reckless attack and we are urging anyone with information which could be vital to our investigation, to come forward.

"Please contact us or ring 101, quoting Operation Spey.”

Superintendent Rachel Swinney added: “We continue to work with our local religious communities to support them and ensure their concerns are heard and acted upon.

“Sussex Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and there is no place for hate across the county.

“If you have concerns for your safety or experience any hate or criminal behaviour, please speak to an officer or contact us online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”