Peacehaven woman jailed for violent pub assault that left victim with significant facial injuries
A Peacehaven woman has been jailed for a violent assault in a pub that left her victim with significant facial injuries, Sussex Police has reported.
Louisa Lyons, 40, of Buckhurst Road in Peacehaven, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the incident in the Telscombe Tavern public house on August 17, 2019, police said.
Sussex Police said Lyons was reported to have armed herself with a fire extinguisher before headbutting her victim – a 39-year-old woman – and smashing her face into the floor in an unprovoked attack.
She suffered a broken nose and required multiple stitches, police added.
Sussex Police said Lyons was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and, at Hove Crown Court on Friday (October 14), was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison, with a further three years to be spent on licence.
Detective Inspector Sophie McGarel said: “This was a vicious, unprovoked attack on a woman who was just trying to enjoy a drink at her local pub.
“Lyons attempted to deny responsibility for the assault, but thanks to the investigative work of our officers, support of the victim and some key witnesses, we were able to secure a conviction and take a violent offender off the streets.”