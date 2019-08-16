Peacehaven woman left terrifed after attempted knife attack at sheltered home

A Peacehaven woman is living in fear in her own home after witnessing a ‘terrifying’ attempted knife attack.

Dee Bigrigg was in the communal area in the sheltered housing she lives at when she saw a woman wielding a knife try and attack another woman while shouting ‘I’m going to kill you’.

The terrifying incident happened at St David's Court in Peacehaven. Picture: Google Street View

Police said a 63-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to another woman, who was unharmed, following the incident at St David’s Court on Saturday (August 10).

Dee said: “My life was in danger. Me and a few of the other tenants were sitting down when this woman just suddenly pounced on this other woman while shouting ‘I am going to kill you’.

“We then realised she had a knife and the woman who she was trying to attack ran off screaming towards the kitchen.

“She tried to shut the kitchen floor but the woman managed to force her way through it.

It was terrifying and it all happened so quickly. Dee Bilgrigg

“The next minute the woman is cordoned off in the kitchen and the knife is seconds from her neck.”

READ MORE: New post office opens in Newick following tragic death of postmaster

Three Sussex police officers attacked in line of duty

Dee, originally from Cumbria, said she and others managed to stop the attack, but said if they had not been there ‘the woman would be dead’.

“It was a touch and go situation,” said the 66-year-old, who is retired and lives on her own.

She added: “I didn’t have time to think. It was terrifying and it all happened so quickly.”

She said she has not been able to sleep since the incident and has been left living in fear. “I am absolutely terrified,” she commented.

“We expect to be safe here – there are vulnerable people who live here and we were all put in danger.”

Dee said she was shocked that no one from the council – which owns the sheltered housing – had contacted her to see if she was OK following the incident.

“I am absolutely shocked – nobody has asked me how I feel,” she said, adding: “I think it is scandalous. It was an emergency – life and death situation.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Officers were called to an address in Balcombe Road, Peacehaven at 7.20pm on Saturday (10 August) after a report of an incident involving a knife.

“A 63-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to another woman at the address, who was unharmed.

“A knife was seized at the address.

“After being interviewed the woman was released on police bail until 9 September while enquiries continue.”

Lewes District Council has been approached for a comment.