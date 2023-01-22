A group of balaclava-clad men forced entry into a home in West Sussex, before stealing valuables, whilst people were home.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses to the ‘aggravated burglary’ at a house in Cordingley Drive, Pease Pottage on Thursday (January 19).

Police said the incident began around 9.55pm, when a group of men ‘forced entry to a property’ and ‘stole valuables including jewellery, a mobile phone and car keys’.

“Two of the home’s occupants were inside at the time of the break-in and although incredibly distressed, they were not physically harmed,” a police spokesperson said.

"The group, believed to be three or four men, were all wearing black clothing and balaclavas. They arrived at the scene in a dark hatchback vehicle and fled in the direction of woodland.”

Detectives investigating the burglary are keen to speak to any witnesses, particularly anyone who may have captured the group or the vehicle on CCTV, doorbell, or dashboard camera.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1260 of 19/01. Alternatively, details can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

