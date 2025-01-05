Pedestrian, 30, seriously injured in Hambrook collision
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious injury collision that occurred in Hambrook, near Chichester, shortly after 6pm on Friday, January 3.
Officers were called to Broad Road, at the junction with Hawthorne Gardens, following reports that a light coloured 4x4 vehicle towing a trailer had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian.
Sussex Police said the vehicle did not stop at scene and enquiries are ongoing to trace the vehicle and driver.
A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, the force added.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw a vehicle matching the description in the area.
Police are especially keen to hear from anyone with CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage that may have captured the vehicle.
Please email [email protected] or call 101, quoting Operation Sutherland, if you have any relevant information.