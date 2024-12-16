Pedestrian, 77, sustains ‘serious injury’ after collision in Henfield

Police investigating a collision between a car and a 77-year-old pedestrian in Henfield are appealing for witnesses and information.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the incident happened in the High Street near the junction with Nep Town Road in the village, between 4.50pm and 5pm on Tuesday, December 10.

The pedestrian, a 77-year-old local man, sustained a serious injury, the force added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said the driver of the vehicle, a woman whose age is not known, initially stopped at the scene, but left the area via Nep Town Road.

The incident happened in the High Street near the junction with Nep Town Road in the village, between 4.50pm and 5pm on Tuesday, December 10. Picture courtesy of Google

Officers are urging the driver to come forward, and also want to speak with anyone in the area with relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 940 of 10/12.