Pedestrian, 77, sustains ‘serious injury’ after collision in Henfield
Police investigating a collision between a car and a 77-year-old pedestrian in Henfield are appealing for witnesses and information.
Police said the incident happened in the High Street near the junction with Nep Town Road in the village, between 4.50pm and 5pm on Tuesday, December 10.
The pedestrian, a 77-year-old local man, sustained a serious injury, the force added.
Sussex Police said the driver of the vehicle, a woman whose age is not known, initially stopped at the scene, but left the area via Nep Town Road.
Officers are urging the driver to come forward, and also want to speak with anyone in the area with relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 940 of 10/12.