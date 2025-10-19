Pedestrian dies following collision with car in East Sussex

A man was arrested following a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a car in East Sussex.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said that on Friday, October 17, at around 10.15pm, emergency services were called to Eridge Road, Crowborough, to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

The spokesperson added: “The pedestrian, a 47-year-old local man, was treated by paramedics but sadly died at the scene, and an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances. His next of kin have been informed.

“The driver of a grey MG4, a 35-year-old man from Tunbridge Wells, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail while police enquiries continue.

“Following an earlier road closure from Boars Head Road to Eridge Road, the road has since reopened.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage that could assist police enquiries, to make a report.

“Reports can be made by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101 quoting Operation Camberwell.”