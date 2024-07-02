Police stock image. Photo: National World

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured following a collision in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police said two vehicles, including a yellow Nissan Juke and a white Luton van, were travelling on the A2290 Lottbridge Drove at about 2.45pm on Friday, June 28.

Moments later, a pedestrian was involved in a collision with the white van at the Lottbridge roundabout, towards the Marshall roundabout, Sussex Police added.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “The pedestrian, a 40-year-old local man, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

“Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with footage of the vehicles and the incident, including any dashcam footage, to come forward.