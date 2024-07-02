Pedestrian hit by van at Eastbourne roundabout

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 12:20 BST
Police stock image. Photo: National WorldPolice stock image. Photo: National World
Police stock image. Photo: National World
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured following a collision in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police said two vehicles, including a yellow Nissan Juke and a white Luton van, were travelling on the A2290 Lottbridge Drove at about 2.45pm on Friday, June 28.

Moments later, a pedestrian was involved in a collision with the white van at the Lottbridge roundabout, towards the Marshall roundabout, Sussex Police added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the police force said: “The pedestrian, a 40-year-old local man, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

“Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with footage of the vehicles and the incident, including any dashcam footage, to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 793 of 28/06.”