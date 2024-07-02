Pedestrian hit by van at Eastbourne roundabout
Sussex Police said two vehicles, including a yellow Nissan Juke and a white Luton van, were travelling on the A2290 Lottbridge Drove at about 2.45pm on Friday, June 28.
Moments later, a pedestrian was involved in a collision with the white van at the Lottbridge roundabout, towards the Marshall roundabout, Sussex Police added.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “The pedestrian, a 40-year-old local man, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
“Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with footage of the vehicles and the incident, including any dashcam footage, to come forward.
“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 793 of 28/06.”