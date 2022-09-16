Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Pedestrian hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after collision with car in Horley

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after colliding with a car on the A23 Brighton Road, Horley last night (Thursday, September 15), Surrey Police has reported.

By Matt Pole
Friday, 16th September 2022, 3:58 pm

Surrey Police said officers were called to the location between the Texaco roundabout and the Air Balloon Public House at around 8.27pm following reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a silver VW Passat.

Surrey Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, have any dashcam footage or any further information to contact them quoting reference number PR/ 45220099407 via:

Webchat on the Surrey Police website

Most Popular

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after colliding with a car on the A23 Brighton Road, Horley last night (Thursday, September 15), Surrey Police has reported

Online at https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Or calling Surrey Police on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.