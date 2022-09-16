Pedestrian hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after collision with car in Horley
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after colliding with a car on the A23 Brighton Road, Horley last night (Thursday, September 15), Surrey Police has reported.
Surrey Police said officers were called to the location between the Texaco roundabout and the Air Balloon Public House at around 8.27pm following reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a silver VW Passat.
Surrey Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, have any dashcam footage or any further information to contact them quoting reference number PR/ 45220099407 via:
Webchat on the Surrey Police website
Or calling Surrey Police on 101
If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.