Pedestrian hospitalised with serious injuries following collision in Battle

By Matt Pole
Published 13th Sep 2025, 15:23 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2025, 15:52 BST
A pedestrian has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a collision in Battle.

Sussex Police said emergency services attended the roundabout connecting Lower Lake and Upper Lake at 8.35pm on Thursday (September 11), following a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

Police said the 34-year-old pedestrian sustained serious injuries, and he was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains at this time.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, the force added.

Emergency services attended the roundabout connecting Lower Lake and Upper Lake following a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle. Picture courtesy of Googleplaceholder image
Emergency services attended the roundabout connecting Lower Lake and Upper Lake following a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle. Picture courtesy of Google

An investigation to establish the circumstances of the collision is underway, and Sussex Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened, or who was driving in the area at the time and has dash cam footage to contact police.

You can do this by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting reference 47250181451.

