Pedestrian seriously hurt after collision in East Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 30th Jan 2025, 12:54 BST
A pedestrian was left with serious injuries after a collision with a moped in East Sussex, the police have said.

Sussex Police is investigating a collision in Hove – and have appealed for witnesses and further information.

“The collision involved the rider of a blue Yamaha X-Max moped and a pedestrian,” a police spokesperson said.

"It occurred at about 8.20pm on January 26 in New Church Road, at the junction with Braemore Road.

A pedestrian was left with serious injuries after a collision with a moped in East Sussex, the police have said. Photo: Stock image / Sussex WorldA pedestrian was left with serious injuries after a collision with a moped in East Sussex, the police have said. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World
“The pedestrian, a 46-year-old local woman, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.”

Police said the rider of the moped – a 35-year-old man from Brighton – was not injured.

“He was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving, and drug driving, and has been bailed, pending further enquiries,” the spokesperson added.

"Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area with relevant footage, such as CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage, to come forward.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1059 of 26/01.

