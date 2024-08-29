Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bus company has warned people to be vigilant to a social media scam offering people ‘free bus travel’.

Brighton & Hove Buses said it has been ‘made aware of some posts on social media’, where people are being offered free bus travel in Brighton.

A spokesperson said: “Please be careful.

"Sadly, this is a scam. Some people have lost money as a result of following the links and entering personal and financial information.

Brighton and Hove buses has issued a warning about a scam doing the rounds on social media (Photo: Jon Rigby)

"If you see something like this, please report it to Facebook and don’t click on the links.

"If you think you have been targeted, please speak to your bank and report to the police. Thank you to those of you who have contacted us to make us aware.”

The social media advertisement in question, which was listed as a sponsored post on Facebook, told people that they could get a smartcard and ‘enjoy free journeys for a whole year’ in Brighton and Hove.

The author claimed that the scheme was launched in partnership with ‘Brighton and Hove Government’ as a ‘green initiative’ – encouraging residents to use public transport more often.